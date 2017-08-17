HK dual-class shares hang in the balance
Investors have rejected the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s latest attempt to allow dual-class shares, after a market consultation ended last week. Whether this will thwart HKEX's bid to woo more technology issuers is yet to be seen, but the decision will have huge repercussions for the market. John Loh writes.
The bourse operator has sought views
from market participants since June on a proposal to create a new board that will consist of a 'Pro' and 'Premium' section. Both will feature dual-class shares. HKEX is collating the market's responses before it moves on with the plan, but the reaction
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.