TAG Immobilien reopens Europe's equity-linked market with €262m convertible

The deal, launched before the UK bank holiday on Monday, August 28 and US Labour Day the following Monday, allowed TAG Immobilien to get first mover advantage over other equity-linked issuers that are looking to fund this autumn.“This worked very well,” said a banker involved in the transaction. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.