Tikehau Capital adds former French PM François Fillon for private debt boost

Former French prime minister François Fillon will become a new partner at Tikehau Capital in September, a source told GlobalCapital on Wednesday, with a ‘full dedication’ job to increase the firm’s domestic business and international reputation.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 01:45 PM

Tikehau has grown from an asset manager in charge of €700m seven years ago, to a €10bn power house active in the private equity, private placement and real estate markets.

On its way up, the firm has enlisted some high profile personalities to its team. The latest ...

