Ukrainian loan pricing expected to come in
Ukrainian loan deals are due to hit the market at lower margins than last year as miniscule interest rates and squeezed bond yields provide a more favourable market for borrowers.
Iron ore producer Ferrexpo is looking to raise $500m pre-export finance facility with a tenor of four years. A banker in London told GlobalCapital
that he expects five or six PXF deals, including Ferrexpo, to come this year. He added that the facilities will be small in size
...
