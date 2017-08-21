Watermark
Ukrainian loan pricing expected to come in

Ukrainian loan deals are due to hit the market at lower margins than last year as miniscule interest rates and squeezed bond yields provide a more favourable market for borrowers.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 21 Aug 2017
Iron ore producer Ferrexpo is looking to raise $500m pre-export finance facility with a tenor of four years. A banker in London told GlobalCapital that he expects five or six PXF deals, including Ferrexpo, to come this year. He added that the facilities will be small in size ...

