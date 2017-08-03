Smaller Turkish banks come into loan market at higher pricing
Three of Turkey’s smaller financial institutions — Yapi Kredi Finansal Kiralama, the leasing arm of Yapi Kredi, Alternatif Bank (Abank) and Şekerbank — have come to the loan market with higher pricing than their bigger bank counterparts.
Yapi Kredi leasing’s deal, which was launched last week, is for
a $100m dual currency facility. Bank ABC and Emirates NBD have been mandated as
initial mandated arrangers and bookrunners. The dollar- and euro- denominated
loan has a margin of 250bp over Libor and 240bp over Euribor with a tenor
