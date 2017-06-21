Watermark
Philippines mandates banks for Panda bond

The Philippines' ministry of finance has mandated Bank of China and Standard Chartered for its upcoming Panda bond, two sources have told GlobalCapital Asia's sister publication GlobalRMB.

  • By Paolo Danese
  • 07:30 AM

The southeast Asian sovereign plans to raise around $200m in the coming months, according to local media reports quoting Rosalia De Leon, treasurer for the Philippines' ministry of finance. Both three and five year tranches have been mooted, but the bookrunners of the deal had not previously been revealed.

...

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 CITIC Securities 30.19
2 China CITIC Bank Corp 12.38
3 Bank of China (BOC) 11.61
4 Everbright Securities 10.84
5 China Merchants Bank Co 10.06

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 02-Aug-17 China Gas Holdings China 1,500
2 26-Jul-17 Hungary Hungary 1,000
3 24-Jul-17 China Resources Land China 5,000
4 21-Jul-17 Everbright Water China 1,000
5 21-Jul-17 Maybank Malaysia 1,000

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 JP Morgan 49.70
2 Barclays 10.06
2 Citi 10.06
2 HSBC 10.06
2 Bank of China (BOC) 10.06

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 01-Jun-17 Ocean Wealth (Parent: China Orient Asset Management) China 632
2 11-Apr-17 Bank of China Johannesburg Branch (BOC Johannesburg) China 1,500
3 22-Feb-17 Ocean Wealth (Parent: China Orient Asset Management) China 850
4 28-Nov-16 Loncin Holdings China 800
5 04-Nov-16 China Nuclear Engineering Group China 1,500