China’s eHi aims to push out maturity with 5NC3

For the new transaction, joint bookrunners Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan released initial price guidance in the 6.25% area on Thursday morning Asia time, following roadshows in Hong Kong and Singapore.Shanghai-based, New York-listed eHi is rated BB by S&P and BB- by Fitch, and its Reg S ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.