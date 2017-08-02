Watermark
CBOE joins Bitcoin derivatives race

CBOE has signed a license with Gemini, the digital currency exchange, with the aim of launching bitcoin derivatives as soon as possible.

  • 02 Aug 2017

Under the agreement the pair plans to launch cash settled bitcoin futures on the CBOE, in either the fourth quarter of 2017 or the first quarter of 2018.

CBOE is aiming to attract market participants that do not hold bitcoin by making the futures cash-settled and not ...

