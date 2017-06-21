Vakifbank follows tighter trend for Turkey FIs

The Vakifbank deal has laid down a clear marker for what is to come. “All top tier banks will follow Akbank pricing on the one year [tranche],” said a banker in London.The facility will be used to refinance a one year loan maturing on September 26. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.