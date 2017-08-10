Watermark
ESMA and SEBI agree to exchange information on CCPs

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on Thursday announced a new cooperation agreement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), that will secure it information on the ongoing compliance of Indian central counterparties (CCPs) under EU regulation.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 10 Aug 2017

The memorandum of understanding between ESMA and SEBI will kick in on Friday and represents a “statement of intent” to “consult, cooperate and exchange information” over regulatory equivalence between the two jurisdictions.

Under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation, foreign clearing houses are allowed to offer services to the ...

