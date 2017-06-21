Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BOAD offers rare IG African 10 year

Banque Ouest Africaine de Developpement (BOAD) offered investors a rare chance to buy longer dated investment grade African risk with a new 10 year benchmark on Thursday.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 12:30 PM

African supranational debt is a popular diversification play for buyers of African Eurobonds who tend to snap up the opportunity to diversify across ratings classes.

BOAD is also offering a rare opportunity to buy 10 year debt. The longest outstanding African supra bonds mature in 2024.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 Citi 42,407.89 189 10.32%
2 HSBC 38,494.81 214 9.37%
3 JPMorgan 35,781.02 156 8.71%
4 Deutsche Bank 20,507.70 77 4.99%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 19,506.54 127 4.75%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 Citi 14,063.16 33 16.64%
2 HSBC 10,846.35 25 12.83%
3 JPMorgan 9,933.95 33 11.75%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,392.21 26 8.75%
5 Santander 5,883.67 23 6.96%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 16,133.76 64 12.48%
2 Citi 15,638.40 57 12.09%
3 HSBC 10,280.54 49 7.95%
4 Deutsche Bank 7,770.04 19 6.01%
5 BNP Paribas 7,584.94 21 5.87%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 ING 2,154.97 17 9.70%
2 UniCredit 1,729.43 12 7.79%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,618.73 14 7.29%
4 Commerzbank Group 1,172.97 10 5.28%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,155.31 8 5.20%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 19 Jul 2017
1 AXIS Bank 7,937.37 101 21.68%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,739.50 97 10.21%
3 ICICI Bank 2,762.47 77 7.54%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,702.28 30 7.38%
5 HDFC Bank 2,035.28 56 5.56%