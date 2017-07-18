Don’t let the FCA weaken London’s shareholder protections
The Saudi Aramco flotation will be one of the big ethical battles of next year in financial markets. Skirmishes have already begun, with the UK regulator’s bid to ease listing rules to attract Aramco and its like. UK investors should take a stand.
The Financial Conduct Authority is showing itself true to British tradition by offering a special, easier category of listing to attract state-owned companies
. That is, the UK tradition of pragmatic, light touch regulation. It will therefore win praise from many in the City, who want London to
...
