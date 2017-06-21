DoBank IPO covered, books to close early

“Previously it was quite a long roadshow so we wanted to bring it back to a normal length of time,” said a banker on the deal.
The listing is being led by Citigroup, JP Morgan and UniCredit as global coordinators. Rothschild is financial adviser.DoBank’s all-secondary IPO consists of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.