Carrefour’s Carmila property arm gets €503m for development

The IPO-like deal consisted of 20.9m new shares in Carmila and was priced at €24 a share, towards the low end of the initial €23 to €27 range.At the final pricing, the deal offered investors a dividend yield for 2018 of around 6%, and a 9.7% discount ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.