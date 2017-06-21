Warsaw IPO drama: Raiffeisen pulls, Play quick, GetBack done
In one of the liveliest weeks for Polish IPOs for years, Raiffeisen Polska’s flotation was pulled, debt collector GetBack priced its listing at the bottom of the range, and Play Communications, the mobile phone company, achieved a covered book on the market’s biggest IPO for five years.
Rumours that Raiffeisen Polska’s deal was not coming were confirmed on Thursday evening, when its owner Raiffeisen Bank International issued a statement saying it had decided to “suspend” the deal, “due to an insufficient level of interest in the offer on terms that meet the parameters of RBI’s
