Landis & Gyr touts Swiss precision in 100% IPO

A new Zurich IPO began investor education on Monday, of electric meter maker Landis & Gyr, based in Switzerland. “It’s big,” said a banker on the deal, which may come at about $2.25bn to $2.75bn.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 03 Jul 2017
Toshiba is selling the company, which it bought in 2011 for an enterprise value of $2.3bn, as part of its effort to restore its balance sheet after shattering losses in recent months and years, including an accounting scandal and the bankruptcy of its US nuclear power engineering subsidiary, ...

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 Citi 206,449.53 755 8.84%
2 JPMorgan 192,919.68 823 8.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 175,174.46 602 7.50%
4 Barclays 144,195.77 526 6.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 139,497.22 445 5.97%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 23,530.61 67 7.96%
2 HSBC 20,994.25 74 7.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,490.14 49 6.93%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 15,076.29 72 5.10%
5 BNP Paribas 14,834.05 81 5.02%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 27 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 11,392.30 49 8.12%
2 Citi 10,426.00 64 7.43%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,066.34 50 7.17%
4 UBS 9,938.21 40 7.08%
5 Morgan Stanley 9,069.90 50 6.46%