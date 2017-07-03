Landis & Gyr touts Swiss precision in 100% IPO
A new Zurich IPO began investor education on Monday, of electric meter maker Landis & Gyr, based in Switzerland. “It’s big,” said a banker on the deal, which may come at about $2.25bn to $2.75bn.
Toshiba is selling the company, which it bought in 2011 for an enterprise value of $2.3bn, as part of its effort to restore its balance sheet after shattering losses in recent months and years, including an accounting scandal and the bankruptcy of its US nuclear power engineering subsidiary,
