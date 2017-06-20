Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Belarus starts pricing for dual tranche dollar market return

Belarus returned to the eurobond market for the first time in more than six years on Thursday, releasing initial price thoughts for a dual-tranche dollar deal.

  • By Lucy Fitzgeorge Parker
  • 01:00 PM

The Reg S/144A transaction will comprise long five year and 10 year notes, both in benchmark size. Initial price thoughts were set at low to mid-7% area for the February 2023s and high 7% to 8% area for the 2027s.

Citi and Raiffeisen Bank International are leading ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 19 Jun 2017
1 Citi 36,668.36 165 10.43%
2 HSBC 31,838.45 182 9.06%
3 JPMorgan 31,444.81 139 8.95%
4 Deutsche Bank 18,845.99 69 5.36%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 17,768.35 110 5.06%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 Citi 13,266.57 31
2 JPMorgan 7,938.35 30
3 HSBC 7,559.34 19
4 Morgan Stanley 5,392.54 19
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,191.33 22

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 14,378.88 55 12.76%
2 Citi 13,699.88 48 12.16%
3 HSBC 9,441.88 45 8.38%
4 Deutsche Bank 7,434.85 17 6.60%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 6,792.43 31 6.03%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 ING 1,482.62 12 8.58%
2 UniCredit 1,246.63 9 7.22%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,207.51 11 6.99%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,086.95 7 6.29%
5 Credit Suisse 841.27 6 4.87%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Jun 2017
1 AXIS Bank 6,919.22 92 22.57%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,586.50 92 11.70%
3 ICICI Bank 2,587.59 71 8.44%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,419.40 26 7.89%
5 HDFC Bank 1,917.34 52 6.26%