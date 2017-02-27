European Energy plugs HY for green refi

“We’ve had a number of Nordic high yield and unrated deals in euros and local currencies in the primary market since last week, and all have been priced at good levels,” said a syndicate banker at a Nordic bank.The banker was referring to Energi Danmark’s ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.