Russia bond foray buoyed by ‘exceptional’ techincals

Russia, rated BB+/Ba1/BBB-, is looking to sell its first dollar deal of the year with 10 and 30 year tranches, after releasing initial price thoughts of low to mid-4% and low to mid-5% on each tranche on Monday.This has since been revised to initial ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.