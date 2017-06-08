Hainan Airlines, Hilong ride on steady market post rate hike

The deals was announced on the back of the US Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to raise interest rates by 25bp, boosting the target range for federal funds to 1%-1.25%.The news was of little surprise as market participants had already priced in a rate hike before the meeting. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.