JP Morgan, Barclays, Citi lead Wizz Air clean-up trade for Indigo

On Wednesday evening, Indigo Partners, the private equity group, came to market to offload its entire 18.7% stake in Wizz Air Holdings, the London-listed Hungarian low-cost airline, through an accelerated bookbuild.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 06:00 PM

JP Morgan, Barclays and Citigroup were bookrunners.

The block of 10.7m shares is worth £259m before any discount. Shares in Wizz Air, which is a FTSE 250 constituent, have risen 110% since its £309m IPO in February 2015, giving the company a market capitalisation of £2.5bn. ...

