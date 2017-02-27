JP Morgan, Barclays, Citi lead Wizz Air clean-up trade for Indigo

JP Morgan, Barclays and Citigroup were bookrunners.The block of 10.7m shares is worth £259m before any discount. Shares in Wizz Air, which is a FTSE 250 constituent, have risen 110% since its £309m IPO in February 2015, giving the company a market capitalisation of £2.5bn. ...
