Minimum yield out for Kaisa’s exchange offer

Joint dealer managers, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers on Kaisa’s exchange offer, BOC International, China Citic Bank International, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, released the minimum yields on the new three, four, five and seven year notes at 7.25%, 7.875%, 8.5% and 9.375%, respectively.The new ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.