Developers turn to 364 day bonds to bypass NDRC
Chinese property developers are increasingly looking at 364 day bonds as a way to sidestep approval delays from the National Development and Reform Commission, after Fantasia Holdings Group Co sold a $350m public note this week. Short-term bonds offer a quick fix for borrowers, but there are concerns over whether this is sustainable in the longer run, writes Addison Gong.
Fantasia has a $250m 13.75% deal issued five years ago coming due this September, of which $220m is outstanding. So on Tuesday morning at the Asia open, the B2/B+ rated issuer announced a deal with a 364 day maturity, with initial price guidance set in the 5.75% area
