Turkey’s Yapı Kredi secures $1.36bn, pays 60bp more like Akbank

Yapı Kredi’s loan, coordinated by ICBC and Standard Chartered, has tranches of $306m and €956.5m, each of them comprising two separate slices of one and two year tenors each, according to a statement from the bank.Pricing for the one year pieces will be 145bp over Libor and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.