Belgium sells 2.5% of BNP Paribas as banks reach for plucky block trade

“It was a very tight trade,” said a head of equity capital markets away from the deal, referring to the discount of 1.6% below BNP Paribas’ closing share price on Wednesday at which the sale of the 2.5% stake was priced.Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.