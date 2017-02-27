Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Italy’s Pirelli hits the gas on stockmarket return

Pirelli, the Italian tyre maker owned by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina), is pressing ahead with its plan to relist earlier than expected, due to favourable market dynamics.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:00 PM


Banca Imi, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley are global coordinators for an IPO that will now go ahead in the fourth quarter of 2017 rather than 2018 as initially planned, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Pirelli was delisted from the Milan Stock Exchange in November ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 7,281.63 28 8.86%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,994.13 30 7.29%
3 UBS 5,678.69 26 6.91%
4 Citi 4,934.67 35 6.00%
5 Goldman Sachs 4,802.16 24 5.84%