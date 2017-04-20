Saka Energi Indonesia chases dollar deal

Joint global co-ordinators BNP Paribas, Citi and UBS, along with joint bookrunners HSBC, Mandiri Securities and Mizuho Securities, launched the senior notes at the 4.875% area following a roadshow last week.

Ba1/BB/BB+ rated Saka Energi is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN). The new notes, to ...