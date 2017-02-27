Watermark
Investors relaxed over UK election

Investors were hit with a fresh political surprise on Tuesday, as UK prime minister Theresa May announced that the country would hold a snap general election on June 8.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 06:30 PM

The move was a major turnaround for May as, on March 30 one of her spokesmen said there would not be an early general election before the term of this parliament, which was due to end in 2020.

But the development has not alarmed investors. With highly consequential ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2017
1 Barclays 8,822.61 13
2 Citi 7,368.99 9
3 BNP Paribas 7,280.82 10
4 HSBC 6,965.75 11
5 JPMorgan 6,400.12 9

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 22,242.25 55 12.48%
2 Citi 19,481.25 49 10.93%
3 Deutsche Bank 14,012.00 31 7.86%
4 HSBC 13,736.18 31 7.71%
5 Barclays 12,029.58 28 6.75%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2017
1 Barclays 19,895.10 43 9.86%
2 JPMorgan 16,100.70 41 7.98%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,715.49 37 7.29%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 13,312.37 36 6.60%
5 HSBC 12,937.56 41 6.41%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,067.52 180 8.50%
2 Citi 32,458.25 115 7.06%
3 Barclays 30,658.65 76 6.67%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,302.58 107 6.38%
5 HSBC 28,071.48 101 6.11%