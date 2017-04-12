India of to strong start on huge divestment target

Divestment is usually talked about in India in the context of poor planning or a general failure to meet a target. So there was surprise when Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley announced the country’s largest ever divestment programme as part of the 2017/18 budget in early February.The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.