Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Rouble MTN demand 'to survive tensions'

A surge in demand for Russian rouble paper could have been brought to a premature end by a US missile attack on Syria on April 7, but market participants are confident that issuance will continue.

  • By Sharon Kits Kimathi
  • 09:00 PM

April has been a strong month for SSA issuance in the currency, with three supranationals selling private placements in roubles so far. But the US missile strike on a Syrian airbase has resulted in a diplomatic stand-off between the US and Russia.

Fortunately, investors appear to be hungry ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 Barclays 8,466.74 12 9.97%
2 BNP Paribas 7,280.82 10 8.57%
3 Citi 7,013.12 8 8.26%
4 JPMorgan 6,400.12 9 7.54%
5 HSBC 6,168.78 10 7.26%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 22,242.25 55 12.48%
2 Citi 19,481.25 49 10.93%
3 Deutsche Bank 14,012.00 31 7.86%
4 HSBC 13,736.18 31 7.71%
5 Barclays 12,029.58 28 6.75%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Apr 2017
1 Barclays 18,898.81 39 9.79%
2 JPMorgan 15,497.18 38 8.03%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,765.80 34 7.13%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 13,291.17 35 6.88%
5 HSBC 12,040.87 39 6.24%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,067.52 180 8.50%
2 Citi 32,458.25 115 7.06%
3 Barclays 30,658.65 76 6.67%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,302.58 107 6.38%
5 HSBC 28,071.48 101 6.11%