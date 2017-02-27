Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Erste AM launches short dated EM corp fund

Erste Asset Management has launched a new fund for EM corporate bonds with shorter maturities, catering for defensive positioning by investors amid rising interest rates.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 12:00 PM

The dollar denominated fund will have an institutional and retail tranche and invests in corporate bonds with maturities of less than three years.

Fund manager Péter Varga said that the Fed funds rate will have increased to 1.375% by year end 2017, above 2% by year end ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,812.20 89 9.81%
2 Citi 19,757.14 87 9.32%
3 HSBC 18,112.92 107 8.54%
4 Deutsche Bank 11,991.06 43 5.65%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 11,409.01 64 5.38%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 Citi 6,489.45 18 15.62%
2 JPMorgan 5,620.33 21 13.53%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,052.54 6 9.75%
4 HSBC 3,569.27 7 8.59%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,703.86 10 6.51%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 8,248.50 31 13.50%
2 Citi 7,265.50 24 11.89%
3 HSBC 5,398.02 29 8.83%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 4,275.78 16 7.00%
5 Deutsche Bank 3,813.56 10 6.24%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 452.45 3 8.36%
2 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 426.64 1 7.88%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 390.53 2 7.22%
4 BNP Paribas 386.69 2 7.15%
5 UniCredit 321.12 2 5.93%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Apr 2017
1 AXIS Bank 3,510.34 53 16.56%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 2,745.04 59 12.95%
3 ICICI Bank 2,014.78 50 9.50%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 1,692.30 15 7.98%
5 HDFC Bank 1,562.22 41 7.37%