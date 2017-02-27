Year's biggest IPO for Galenica Santé gets 'out of control' book

The deal was unusual in that Galenica Group, the parent pharmaceuticals group which was spinning off the division, wanted to sell a large stake - and when the deal went well it was able to increase the deal and make a 100% exit.Citigroup, Credit Suisse and UBS were ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.