Watermark
Go to Asia edition

WL Bank taps squeezed Pfandbrief flat to its curve

Germany’s WL Bank priced a €250m tap of its 10 year mortgage backed Pfandbrief on Thursday, taking advantage of the squeezed market to price flat to its curve. Cheaper French covered bonds have performed well lately and profit taking was seen in the UK sector.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:00 PM

WL Bank opened books for a €250m tap of its April 2027 Hypothekenpfandbrief rated AAA with Standard and Poor’s, at 11bp through mid-swaps.

After about 90 minutes the offering had attracted €340m orders including €20m of joint lead interest and the spread was set at 12bp ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 HSBC 4,481.35 18 6.31%
2 Commerzbank Group 4,025.24 24 5.67%
3 UniCredit 3,896.39 27 5.49%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,839.27 16 5.41%
5 LBBW 3,832.35 17 5.40%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 35,449.67 139 7.74%
2 Morgan Stanley 34,987.32 115 7.64%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,660.24 106 6.26%
4 JPMorgan 26,590.60 127 5.80%
5 Citi 25,441.59 152 5.55%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 26,910.55 117 10.43%
2 Morgan Stanley 26,513.96 80 10.27%
3 JPMorgan 22,403.65 95 8.68%
4 Citi 22,276.51 122 8.63%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,719.86 89 8.41%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,598.86 14 9.33%
2 LBBW 3,164.12 11 8.20%
3 BNP Paribas 2,664.21 9 6.91%
4 Commerzbank Group 2,654.38 10 6.88%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,428.94 10 6.30%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,871.94 10 10.56%
2 BNP Paribas 2,621.82 10 9.64%
3 Barclays 2,342.82 7 8.62%
4 HSBC 2,079.93 15 7.65%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,926.69 12 7.09%