WL Bank taps squeezed Pfandbrief flat to its curve

WL Bank opened books for a €250m tap of its April 2027 Hypothekenpfandbrief rated AAA with Standard and Poor’s, at 11bp through mid-swaps.After about 90 minutes the offering had attracted €340m orders including €20m of joint lead interest and the spread was set at 12bp ...
