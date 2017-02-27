Nets, K+S and Motor Oil throng busy high yield market

Nets released initial price thoughts of 275bp over mid-swaps, in investment grade style, for its €350m seven year senior unsecured deal with ratings of Ba2/BB+.
Deutsche Bank (billing and delivering) and Nordea are global coordinators, with bookrunners DNB, Mizuho, Nykredit and SEB.A banker ...
