TPI Polene Power electrifies with $500m IPO

The Reg S deal launched on March 17 via leads CIMB, Maybank and Tisco, offering 2.5bn primary shares at a range of Bt6-Bt7 apiece. The float made up 30% of TPI Polene Power, the energy arm of Bangkok-listed building materials group TPI Polene.With the transaction priced ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.