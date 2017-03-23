Commission grants reprieve to EU OTC derivatives traders

Despite the fact that the industry has been calling for such a move for months, the legislation, which was passed last Friday, was not announced in a press release.The amendments proposed were simple in nature, only changing the commencement date of clearing obligations for category three counterparties ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.