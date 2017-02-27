Ukraine’s MetInvest pulls off debt restructuring

Chief executive of Metinvest Yuriy Ryzhenkov attributed the
company’s debt issues to “multi-year low global prices of steel and iron ore
products, reduced production volumes amid the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and
its inability to refinance.”
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.