Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Ukraine’s MetInvest pulls off debt restructuring

Ukrainian Steel and mining company MetInvest’s struggle to restructure its $2.3bn debt dating back to 2012 has finally come to an end, according to a statement from the company.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 01:00 PM

Chief executive of Metinvest Yuriy Ryzhenkov attributed the company’s debt issues to “multi-year low global prices of steel and iron ore products, reduced production volumes amid the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and its inability to refinance.”

Despite this, the largest private company in Ukraine, has “never demanded a write-off of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 67,778.97 227 13.16%
2 JPMorgan 52,330.31 164 10.16%
3 Barclays 30,137.66 109 5.85%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 27,812.92 137 5.40%
5 Citi 26,407.69 97 5.13%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 HSBC 2,850.00 3 38.61%
2 Citi 1,851.69 3 25.09%
3 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 19.82%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 227.00 1 3.08%
5 Arab Banking Corp - BSC 147.73 2 2.00%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,452.47 11 8.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 3,349.08 10 8.29%
3 JPMorgan 3,343.06 8 8.28%
4 Credit Suisse 2,505.48 12 6.20%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,382.73 14 5.90%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,126.24 25 13.31%
2 Deutsche Bank 16,961.98 26 12.46%
3 HSBC 13,854.03 26 10.17%
4 JPMorgan 5,343.18 17 3.92%
5 Citi 5,119.67 16 3.76%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%