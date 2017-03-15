Avantium climbs 3.6% on debut after successful IPO

The deal is the first IPO to be completed in Belgium and the Netherlands this year.
ING and KBC Securities were global coordinators, Rabobank a bookrunner.The company placed a total of 9.4m shares at €11 a share. Due to the strength of the demand, the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.