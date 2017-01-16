GlobalCapital’s ECM Awards 2016 — vote now

Following the success of GlobalCapital’s first full scale Equity Capital Markets Awards for 2015, we are now deciding the Equity Capital Markets Awards 2016.

The winners will be announced at our second ECM Awards Dinner on Wednesday March 15, at the Banking Hall in London.

GlobalCapital’s ECM Awards are the only comprehensive awards for equity capital markets activity in EMEA. Their purpose is to foster excellence in the market by recognising the issuers, investors, investment banks, law firms and advisers that were most impressive in any one year, and applauding the deals that stood out for success, innovation or importance.

Our 2015 Awards were very well received. The dinner last March was attended by 150 people including C-suite executives at issuers, investors and many of the leading ECM banks and other participants.

As in 2015, the Awards will be determined by a combination of a public poll of market participants and editorial judgement. A complete list of the categories is below.

Two groups of Awards will be determined by the poll, in which we invite you to vote.

These are:

- The Deals of the Year, by type of deal and region

- The Best Non-Bank Market Participants — investors, law firms, advisers

To vote in the poll, please click on this link:

https://www.research.net/r/ECMAwards2016

If you would rather vote using a Word document, please email Jon Hay at the address below.

The Awards for the Best Banks will be determined by our editorial team, based on banks’ performance and achievements during 2016.

Banks are not required to pitch, to be considered. However, if banks would like to engage with us, to tell us what they think they have done well in 2016, we would be happy to meet them or speak by phone.

For more information about the Awards, please contact

Jon Hay

Corporate finance editor

GlobalCapital

London

+44 207 779 7321

jon.hay@globalcapital.com

Best Non-Bank Market Participants

(to be chosen by a poll of market participants)

Best equity capital markets adviser

Best law firm for ECM

Best private equity firm at using the equity capital markets

Most influential long-only investor

Most influential hedge fund investor

Most influential equity-linked investor

Deals of the Year

(to be chosen by a poll of market participants)

Equity capital markets deal of the year

IPO of the year

Block trade of the year (includes all accelerated bookbuilds)

Equity-linked bond deal of the year

Privatisation of the year (includes any sale of stock by a government)

IPO of the year under $300m

Technology or biotech IPO of the year

Financial institution ECM deal of the year

Best equity capital raising by a listed company (includes rights issues, follow-on capital raisings etc)

Most innovative ECM deal

ECM deal of the year in the UK and Ireland

ECM deal of the year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

ECM deal of the year in France

ECM deal of the year in the Benelux

ECM deal of the year in Italy

ECM deal of the year in Iberia

ECM deal of the year in the Nordic region

ECM deal of the year in CEE (including Greece), Russia and the CIS

ECM deal of the year in Turkey, the Middle East and Africa

Best Banks

(to be chosen by our editorial team)

Equity capital markets bank of the year

IPO bank of the year

Block trade bank of the year (includes all accelerated bookbuilds)

Equity-linked bank of the year

ECM bank of the year for financial institutions

ECM bank of the year for private equity firms

Best bank for privatisations

Best corporate broker

Best bank for small cap ECM

ECM bank of the year in the UK and Ireland

ECM bank of the year in France and the Benelux

ECM bank of the year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

ECM bank of the year in Italy

ECM bank of the year in Iberia

ECM bank of the year in the Nordic region

ECM bank of the year in CEE (including Greece), the Middle East and Africa

ECM bank of the year for financial institutions

ECM bank of the year for private equity firms

Structured equity deal of the year (this Award is intended to recognise complex transactions that do not consist only of, or may not involve at all, a public ECM transaction)