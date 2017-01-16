GlobalCapital’s ECM Awards 2016 — vote now

Following the success of GlobalCapital’s first full scale Equity Capital Markets Awards for 2015, we are now deciding the Equity Capital Markets Awards 2016.
The winners will be announced at our second ECM Awards Dinner on Wednesday March 15, at the Banking Hall in London.
GlobalCapital’s ECM Awards are the only comprehensive awards for equity capital markets activity in EMEA. Their purpose is to foster excellence in the market by recognising the issuers, investors, investment banks, law firms and advisers that were most impressive in any one year, and applauding the deals that stood out for success, innovation or importance.
Our 2015 Awards were very well received. The dinner last March was attended by 150 people including C-suite executives at issuers, investors and many of the leading ECM banks and other participants.
As in 2015, the Awards will be determined by a combination of a public poll of market participants and editorial judgement. A complete list of the categories is below.
Two groups of Awards will be determined by the poll, in which we invite you to vote.
These are:
- The Deals of the Year, by type of deal and region
- The Best Non-Bank Market Participants — investors, law firms, advisers
To vote in the poll, please click on this link:
https://www.research.net/r/ECMAwards2016
If you would rather vote using a Word document, please email Jon Hay at the address below.
The Awards for the Best Banks will be determined by our editorial team, based on banks’ performance and achievements during 2016.
Banks are not required to pitch, to be considered. However, if banks would like to engage with us, to tell us what they think they have done well in 2016, we would be happy to meet them or speak by phone.
For more information about the Awards, please contact
Jon Hay
Corporate finance editor
GlobalCapital
London
+44 207 779 7321
Best Non-Bank Market Participants
(to be chosen by a poll of market participants)
Best equity capital markets adviser
Best law firm for ECM
Best private equity firm at using the equity capital markets
Most influential long-only investor
Most influential hedge fund investor
Most influential equity-linked investor
Deals of the Year
(to be chosen by a poll of market participants)
Equity capital markets deal of the year
IPO of the year
Block trade of the year (includes all accelerated bookbuilds)
Equity-linked bond deal of the year
Privatisation of the year (includes any sale of stock by a government)
IPO of the year under $300m
Technology or biotech IPO of the year
Financial institution ECM deal of the year
Best equity capital raising by a listed company (includes rights issues, follow-on capital raisings etc)
Most innovative ECM deal
ECM deal of the year in the UK and Ireland
ECM deal of the year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
ECM deal of the year in France
ECM deal of the year in the Benelux
ECM deal of the year in Italy
ECM deal of the year in Iberia
ECM deal of the year in the Nordic region
ECM deal of the year in CEE (including Greece), Russia and the CIS
ECM deal of the year in Turkey, the Middle East and Africa
Best Banks
(to be chosen by our editorial team)
Equity capital markets bank of the year
IPO bank of the year
Block trade bank of the year (includes all accelerated bookbuilds)
Equity-linked bank of the year
ECM bank of the year for financial institutions
ECM bank of the year for private equity firms
Best bank for privatisations
Best corporate broker
Best bank for small cap ECM
ECM bank of the year in the UK and Ireland
ECM bank of the year in France and the Benelux
ECM bank of the year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
ECM bank of the year in Italy
ECM bank of the year in Iberia
ECM bank of the year in the Nordic region
ECM bank of the year in CEE (including Greece), the Middle East and Africa
Structured equity deal of the year (this Award is intended to recognise complex transactions that do not consist only of, or may not involve at all, a public ECM transaction)