Watermark
Go to Asia edition

FSB calls for feedback on UTI governance plans

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) on Monday issued a consultation document that sets out proposals for the governance arrangements of a unique code for OTC derivatives transactions.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 05:45 PM

The unique transaction identifier (UTI) will identify trades so that trade repositories (TRs), which regularly receive duplicate reports under the current system, can immediately recognise a transaction in different regions.  

The document discusses the allocation of regulatory functions to specific bodies, as well as the various areas ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,941.87 15 9.47%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,986.09 20 7.14%
3 HSBC 5,396.87 19 6.43%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 5.19%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,132.41 16 4.93%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 3,931.75 17 9.58%
2 UBS 3,133.77 13 7.63%
3 Goldman Sachs 2,959.22 13 7.21%
4 JPMorgan 2,765.72 13 6.74%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,484.83 18 6.05%