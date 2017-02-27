Watermark
Segro brings £556m rights issue for Heathrow property buyout

Shares in Segro, the UK property developer, closed 6% lower on Friday after it announced a £556m rights issue to finance its buyout of Aviva from a joint venture at London’s Heathrow Airport.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:30 PM

The one-for-five deal is underwritten by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS, Barclays, BNP Paribas and HSBC.

Segro will issue 166m new shares at 345p a share, a discount of 28.9% to the closing share price on Thursday, March 9, and a discount of 25.3% to ...

