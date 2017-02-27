Watermark
Hawks circle ahead as ECB ‘loads gun’

While Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting brought little in the way of material changes, the SSA market is watching closely, expecting a tightening of eurozone monetary policy. Meanwhile, the Joint Laender launched a euro seven year benchmark.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:15 PM

A head of SSA origination said of the press conference: “It wasn’t drastic but there were a few more hawkish comments. There’s a sense that the ECB is beginning to load the gun.”

ECB president Mario Draghi set a more upbeat tone in Thursday’s address than markets had grown ...

