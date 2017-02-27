Watermark
Styrolution prints ‘exceptional’ double-B term loan

Ineos Styrolution this week allocated its refinancing loans with margins well below the 350bp market average for new deals, but the pricing will only be replicated by the leveraged market's top credits, said market participants.

  • By Max Bower, Victor Jimenez
  • 03:00 PM

Styrolution issued a par-priced €623m seven year term loan ‘B’ at 250bp over Euribor and with a 0.75% floor, late on Wednesday. It had released price talk of 250bp-275bp following a bank meeting on March 1.

The new loans refinance a two part facility signed in September, comprising a €375m ...

