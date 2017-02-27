Watermark
Funeral group OGF to pay divi with €960m loan as OTPP ups stake

French funeral group OGF has launched a €960m cov-lite term loan ‘B’ this week as minority owner Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan plans to increase its stake to 74%.

  • By Max Bower
  • 05:30 PM

The loan offers €310m of incremental debt, which will be used for dividend recapitalisation purposes. OGF signed a €650m loan in November, which is now being refinanced and enlarged.

Price guidance was set at 375bp over Euribor, offered at 99.75 to par with a 0% floor, after a ...

