BBC uses swap to "fix" Broadcasting House costs

The corporation has announced immediate annual savings of £10m, which could gradually rise to the £34m figure.In a statement, the public broadcaster last Thursdayrevealed that the swap will facilitate payment for its eventual ownership of the building, due to complete by 2045. The transaction will also reduce ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.