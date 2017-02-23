Watermark
Go to Asia edition

No reprieve in the EU on variation margin as deadline looms

The European Supervisory Authorities have issued a joint letter on the introduction of variation margin for non-cleared derivatives due to come into force on Wednesday. There is to be no EU postponement of the rules, but the regulators do suggest some forbearance in their implementation.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 23 Feb 2017
The letter jointly issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the European Bankers Association (EBA), and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) brings to an end any lingering hopes that an EU postponement would be effected for the introduction of variation margin for non-cleared ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 62,591.98 254 8.02%
2 Citi 61,005.69 220 7.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,608.72 174 7.51%
4 Barclays 54,439.39 163 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 46,279.46 130 5.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,631.43 12 11.03%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,575.12 14 6.62%
3 Citi 3,984.96 10 5.76%
4 Commerzbank Group 3,849.81 7 5.57%
5 HSBC 3,720.28 13 5.38%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 1,774.56 8 9.26%
2 Morgan Stanley 1,728.90 15 9.02%
3 JPMorgan 1,456.77 11 7.60%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,450.69 9 7.57%
5 UBS 1,317.06 9 6.87%