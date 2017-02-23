Watermark
Citi names equity sales head

Citi has named appointed an internal candidate as its global head of equity sales.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 23 Feb 2017

Antonin Jullier, who most recently ran the global equity trading strategy team at the bank, will take the job. He joined the bank in September 2008. 

He will be reporting to Dan Keegan and Murray Roos, co-heads of global equities, as well as to Jim O'Donnell, global head of ...

