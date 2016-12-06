Nordic Capital reopens blocks market with Skr1bn Resurs sale

Carnegie and Morgan Stanley are bookrunners.
The block of up to 17.5m shares, an 8.75% stake, is worth Skr1bn (€109m) before any discount, based on the Skr59.05 closing price of Resurs on Tuesday.Nordic Capital has a 35% stake in Resurs. As a result of the block ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.