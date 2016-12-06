New megaloan likely as Kraft Heinz hunts Unilever
The syndicated loan market may again be asked to underwrite a potentially record-breaking takeover loan, as Kraft Heinz has begun a pursuit of Unilever, including a large cash offer.
Unilever on Friday curtly dismissed a potential offer it had received from Kraft Heinz at $143bn, an 18% premium to its closing share prices on Thursday. At that size, it would be the largest takeover in the food and beverage sector, and if the deal is to be
