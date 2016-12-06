Swiss retail gobbles up Gategroup

Before Monday, the highest paying bond was a 0.7% Sfr100m five year offer from Swiss listed property firm, Zug Estates.Gategroup, the Zurich-based flight hospitality firm, toured Basel, Geneva and Zurich with a prospectus. Leads BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and UBS introduced the
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.